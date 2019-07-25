POLITICS

Robert Mueller Inadvertently Gives The World A Blistering New Catchphrase

The former special counsel's concise reply to an accusation that he'd perpetuated injustice has become a meme.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller gave the world a brand new catchphrase with which to shut people down.

During Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) accused him of perpetuating injustice with his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.

When asked to respond, Mueller simply said: “I take your question.”

Check out the clip here:

Mueller’s concise reply immediately became a meme on Twitter:

