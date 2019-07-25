Former special counsel Robert Mueller gave the world a brand new catchphrase with which to shut people down.
During Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) accused him of perpetuating injustice with his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.
When asked to respond, Mueller simply said: “I take your question.”
Check out the clip here:
Mueller’s concise reply immediately became a meme on Twitter:
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.