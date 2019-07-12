Mueller Testimony Likely Delayed 1 Week: Reports

Robert Mueller’s highly anticipated congressional testimony has likely been delayed, Politico, The Hill and CNN reported Friday, citing unnamed sources.

As of Friday morning, the discussion over when Mueller would testify appeared to still be ongoing. Politico’s Jake Sherman called the situation “fluid.”

Reached for comment, spokespeople for the House Intelligence Committee and the House Judiciary Committee would not confirm a change in the schedule.

The former special counsel was originally scheduled to appear before the judiciary and intelligence committees next Wednesday, July 17.

