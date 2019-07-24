Read Robert Mueller's Opening Statement To Congress

Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee and House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.
Mueller will testify about his office’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. As NBC News reported Tuesday, Mueller is making the report of his findings his official statement for the record.
Read Mueller’s opening statement below:
