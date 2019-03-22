Fever Pitch: Speculation Rampant That Mueller Report Will Drop At Any Minute

Speculation is running rampant on social media that special counsel Robert Mueller is about to file his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election and allegations of collusion with the campaign of President Donald Trump.

“Can you just feel the tension?” asked CNN’s Don Lemon late Thursday. “The White House, Congress, all of us, on pins and needles with the Mueller report expected to drop at any time now.”

“I just don’t see a wrap on it at this time,” John Dean, a central figure in the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard M. Nixon, said on CNN.

Dean also speculated that the White House itself could be generating rumors that the report was about to come out. Then when it doesn’t, it’ll seem like the investigation is being dragged out.

“I think more indictments are coming,” he predicted.

Over on ABC, chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl reported late Thursday that no more indictments were expected, another sign the investigation was just about done.

And on MSNBC, they managed to turn a grainy photo of Mueller arriving in his car for work into a story.

In other words, no one seems to know much of anything for certain. And it’s just about driving Twitter users wild with apprehension:

I’m not saying this is how I’m showing up tomorrow in front of a certain office in DC, but I hope Bob mueller likes Peter Gabriel. pic.twitter.com/yZRXVpeHcT — Evan Pérez (@evanperez) March 21, 2019

The Mueller report will soon be appearing on milk cartons https://t.co/y3d701GnMM — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 22, 2019

I've been in Robert Mueller's position before and let me tell you, he has not written shit — Tim Murphy (@timothypmurphy) March 21, 2019

Dear Mueller team,



If you need help proofreading, I am available. Please hurry!!!



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 21, 2019

The Mueller Report pic.twitter.com/AAG3uiJDUD — hoe biden (@erika_sux) March 22, 2019

Last night I had a dream the Mueller report got leaked on Limewire, which is a pretty strong sign that I need a vacation — Dad (@fivefifths) March 21, 2019

The Mueller Report is supposed to drop anytime now. Nobody knows what the report will say.



But what we do know is this: Russia attacked us, Russia interfered with our election, some Americans might have helped Russia, and this President sadly doesn't give a damn about any of it. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 22, 2019

I'd watch a stoner comedy about how Robert Mueller has just been goofing off this whole time and now the report is due — Jon Christian (@Jon_Christian) March 21, 2019

Remember THE HATCH on LOST? Remember how it was, "What's in the hatch? We gotta open the hatch. All the answers are under the hatch." Then,they opened the hatch, and they were all,"We still don't know what's going on." And it was like 7 years and everyone was dead? Mueller Report — Christopher Moore (@TheAuthorGuy) March 22, 2019

Waiting for the Mueller Report is like waiting for the baby to be born. We’re in the end of the third trimester and just want it to be over. But, as every parent knows, once the baby comes - that’s when all the real work begins. 😬 — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) March 21, 2019

Tell me about it. But Robert Mueller didn’t appreciate me in his office yelling “PUSHHHHHH!!!!” — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 21, 2019

The Mueller report was inside us all along — MB (@D18matt) March 22, 2019

A watched mueller report never drops. https://t.co/97fbxBLiFE — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 22, 2019

God, grant me the serenity to ignore some of the stupid punditry that will flow like liquified bull dung when the Mueller report drops. Amen. — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) March 22, 2019

I understand why anticipation for the Mueller report is high, its always intriguing when something is secret,



but in many respects the report shouldn’t even matter.



THERE ARE ALREADY MULTIPLE REASONS TO IMPEACH AND REMOVE TRUMP FROM OFFICE THAT ARE PUBLICLY KNOWN. https://t.co/ek0QXoqPcj — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) March 21, 2019