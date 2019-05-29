Special counsel Robert Mueller will make a public statement Wednesday morning on his investigation into President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election, his first public remarks on the investigation.

The Department of Justice’s announcement of the Wednesday 11 a.m. statement came as a surprise.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have called on Mueller to testify on the investigation’s findings after Attorney General William Barr refused to release an unredacted version of the special counsel’s report.