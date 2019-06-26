Twitter was set alight on Tuesday by the announcement that Robert Mueller had agreed to testify before Congress on July 17.
The former special counsel will appear in open session before both the House Judiciary and the House Intelligence Committees to answer questions about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible Trump campaign collusion. In his report on the probe, Mueller stopped short of exonerating the president of criminal activity.
Lawmakers, entertainers, journalists and others commented, celebrated and meme-ified the news:
To read the full report (.pdf) for yourself, click here.
