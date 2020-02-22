Trump Security Adviser Unsurprisingly Says He's Seen No Evidence Of Russia Helping Trump

President Donald Trump’s top security adviser claimed in a recent interview with ABC News that he hasn’t seen evidence of Russia working to sway the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Trump’s favor.

When asked by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos whether he’s seen anything from the intelligence community that indicates Russia is working to bring about Trump’s re-election, National Security Adviser Amb. Robert O’Brien said no.

“I haven’t seen any intelligence that Russia is doing anything to attempt to get President Trump re-elected,” O’Brien said, noting that, as a national security adviser, he gets “pretty good access” to information from the intelligence community.

O’Brien called the reports a “non-story,” despite Russia’s history of tampering with elections in Trump’s favor. The intelligence community concluded in 2017 that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered cyberattacks on the Democratic National Committee with the ultimate aim of helping secure Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential contest.

The Associated Press, citing anonymous sources, received contradicting reports about whether there was intel on Russia pushing for Trump’s re-election.

An intelligence official told the AP that intelligence officials did not tell House committee members that Russia was trying to aid Trump’s campaign. However, others familiar with that meeting said Russia was indeed trying to do just that.

One source who was present at the meeting with the director of national intelligence’s team said that O’Brien’s claims about Russia and Trump’s re-election campaign “do not accurately reflect” what they themselves heard at that meeting, CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported.

Speaking to Stephanopoulos, O’Brien did agree with reports that Russia is trying to boost the campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a front-runner in the Democratic primary. Sanders has emphatically rejected Russia’s help.

In his interview with ABC, O’Brien attempted to link Sanders’ honeymoon, which took place in 1988, to Russia’s meddling.

“That’s no surprise. He honeymooned in Moscow,” he said.

Critics noted that Trump himself has taken numerous trips to Moscow and had business dealings there, including the Miss Universe pageant in 2013 and the Trump Organization’s previous plans to build a tower there.

Yes Sanders honeymooned in Moscow as opposed to Trump who held a beauty pageant in Moscow, took money from Moscow investors, hired aides linked to Moscow, heaped praise on Putin, and publicly asked Russia to get his opponent’s emails in the midst of the 2016 election campaign. https://t.co/4uThdP4GB3 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 22, 2020

The most ugly, xenophobic, and casually imperialist thing in here is the handwringing about how Sanders went to Nicaragua and the Soviet Union in the ‘80s. On top of Cold War and dirty wars, it’s this idea that these places are not worth going to at all https://t.co/OUFx1l3Oc5 — Sarah Lazare (@sarahlazare) February 22, 2020

This is actually terrifying. https://t.co/lfHBeeGOXn — Nicole Perlroth (@nicoleperlroth) February 22, 2020

The New York Times reported earlier this week that intelligence officials briefed the House Intelligence Committee on Russia’s attempts to interfere in the 2020 race in order to get Trump re-elected.

O’Brien said he had heard of the reports on the House committee being briefed. He admitted he wasn’t there, but claimed that he heard from those briefing the lawmakers that the reports were “not what they intended the story to be.”

O’Brien also denied reports that Trump scolded outgoing acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire after he learned that House lawmakers were briefed on Russia’s alleged attempts to meddle in the 2020 election in Trump’s favor.

Trump announced this week that Maguire was leaving his post, and named Richard Grenell, an ally of the president, as his replacement.

On Friday, Sanders denounced Russia’s alleged interference in the election.

“Unlike the current president, I stand firmly against their efforts, and any other foreign power that wants to interfere in our election,” Sanders said in a statement.

“I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president,” he continued. “My message to Putin is clear: stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do. In 2016, Russia used internet propaganda to sow division in our country, and my understanding is that they are doing it again in 2020.”

The full interview with O’Brien is expected to air on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” on Sunday. A transcript was made public Saturday.