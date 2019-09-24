The Navy SEAL Who Shot Osama Bin Laden Tries Stand-Up Comedy

In a segment Monday on the talk show “Lights Out,” former SEAL Robert O’Neill took the stage armed with jokes relayed by host David Spade and comedian Whitney Cummings into his earpiece.

O’Neill looked comfortable at the mic and the shtick relied heavily on his heroics in the 2011 raid. (We should note that the humor pushes it at times and might not be everyone’s cup of tea.)

“I killed bin Laden,” he said. “I guess you could sorta say I’m the Beyonce of SEAL Team Six.”

The crowd loved it, and so did Cummings.

“The second time he killed,” Cummings said.

