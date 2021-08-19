Former SEAL Who Says He Shot Bin Laden Appears To Muse About Insurrection

Oh, how times have changed.

Back in May 2011, Robert O’Neill was one of the Navy SEALs responsible for hunting down Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan. O’Neill later claimed to be the man who actually killed the terrorist leader.

But on Thursday, the former SEAL commented on the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan with a tweet suggesting he is envious of how the Taliban was able to quickly take back the country.

He then shockingly suggested he wouldn’t mind doing the same in the U.S.

Did you see how the Taliban rolled through the streets and took back their county? I know a few dudes who would do the same with me right now. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) August 19, 2021

The tweet was one of several O’Neill posted criticizing President Joe Biden and the way his administration has handled the withdrawal.

HuffPost reached out to O’Neill for comment about the fiery tweet, but did not immediately receive a response.

However, many Twitter users pointed out that his comments went beyond expressing a political opinion to appearing to fantasize about another violent insurrection in the U.S.

That's called sedition.



And "a few dudes" tried it on January 6. https://t.co/Fxj0X6ngly — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) August 19, 2021

This US military veteran views the Taliban's success as an inspiration to talk openly about recruiting others to join in a violent rebellion to overthrow our government. I can assure you he's not the only Trumper thinking that. Hoping the FBI is watching. https://t.co/4UT3lyWZSN — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 19, 2021

Oh look. Another traitor fantasizing about overthrowing democracy. https://t.co/mbzW4INHWI — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) August 19, 2021

Truly insane how in the span of 20 years the far right have gone from making country music songs about putting their boots in Taliban asses to 'you know what, those guys have the right idea, i like the cut of their jib' https://t.co/t48RKev2uS — Danny Gold (@DGisSERIOUS) August 19, 2021

Being jealous of the Taliban is not something I'd brag about on Twitter. https://t.co/DnKYUyzm5t — Bob Levine (@idguy) August 19, 2021

I know, that's why I've been calling you guys the American Taliban for years. Because you believe in violence over democracy, you don't give a shit about anyone else's rights and now you're openly envious of the fucking Taliban. You never understood what America is about. https://t.co/x6IZzuYV3l — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) August 19, 2021

O’Neill’s life has taken some strange turns since 2011.

He first came forward claiming to be the specific soldier who killed bin Laden in 2014 ― which sparked controversy among at least some of the 24 Navy SEALs who carried out the raid, because they were all sworn to secrecy, CBS News reported.

Last August, he was banned from Delta Air Lines for not wearing a mask on a flight, and in October, he criticized then-President Donald Trump for promoting a false conspiracy theory that the SEALs actually killed a body double of bin Laden.