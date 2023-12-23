Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Are Engaged

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are officially engaged.
The “Batman” star has dated Waterhouse since 2018 and, after Waterhouse announced in November that they are expecting their first child together, has reportedly made things official. Waterhouse, a fellow actor and native Briton, was even spotted wearing a ring this week.
“They are engaged,” a source told People on Thursday. “They both want to be married. It’s important for them.”
The insider added Pattinson “can’t wait to be a dad” and that Waterhouse has a “special glow” about her and “seems very happy” with the relationship. Pattinson, who shed his “Twilight” heartthrob persona to become a respected actor, apparently feels the same.
“He’s so ready,” the source said Thursday. “His relationship with Suki is incredible. He feels very lucky.”
Waterhouse, who was photographed Monday in London with a ring on her left hand, announced last month that she was expecting a child. The “Daisy Jones & the Six” star was performing at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico at the time.
“I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she said in footage posted Nov. 19 on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, before opening her coat to reveal her stomach to audience applause.
“I’m not sure if it’s working,” she cheekily concluded.
A separate source recently told People that Waterhouse and Pattinson are “thrilled beyond words” about the child — and that “a baby coming is an absolute joy for them.” That particular insider noted the duo both “work a great deal,” but are nonetheless “excited.”
“They are ready for a child, and looking forward to becoming parents,” the source added.
Pattinson, 37, was first photographed with the 31-year-old in July 2018. They jointly walked the red carpet for the first time at the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt, in late 2022. They’ve been rather private about the relationship, which Pattinson previously touched on.
“If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” he told The Sunday Times in 2019. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends better.”
Their wedding date currently remains private — as intended.