Robert Pattinson Reveals His 'Radically Different' Approach To Batman That Was A Total Bust

Robert Pattinson says he tried something “radically different” for his portrayal of Batman, but ended up dropping the “absolutely atrocious” idea.

The British actor revealed this week he wanted to put his own spin on the caped crusader’s traditional “gruff, gravelly” voice for the upcoming “The Batman” film.

“I’m like, ‘I’m going to do the opposite, I’m gonna go really whispery,’” he told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday.

But Pattinson’s attempt at switching up the character went awry.

“I tried to do it for the first two weeks, and it just looked absolutely atrocious, and they told me to stop doing it,” he said.

Watch the full interview here:

