First Look At Robert Pattinson As 'The Batman' Is Dark Indeed

Do you like your Dark Knight mysterious and glowing in red?

Then you’ll love this first look at Robert Pattinson in costume for “The Batman.”

Director Matt Reeves tweeted a camera test of the masked Pattinson on Thursday, pumping up the suspense with dramatic music by Michael Giacchino.

The video begins in darkness, then Pattinson slowly appears in dim red lighting. First, we see a metallic bat logo on his chest, and the camera moves up to the “Lighthouse” actor’s familiar face.

Many Twitter users noted that the ears are not seen, sparking speculation about what their size and shape will be.

Pattinson, who succeeded Ben Affleck as the latest Dark Knight, tried on the new film’s batsuit for the first time a while back, as Reeves looked on.

“I remember saying to Matt, ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit,’” Pattinson said, per Variety. “You do feel very powerful immediately. And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

“The Batman” is scheduled to fly into theaters in June 2021.