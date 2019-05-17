ENTERTAINMENT

Robert Pattinson Is Close To Becoming Batman And Twitter Freaks

Some fans aren't happy the former "Twilight" star may sink his teeth into the role for "The Batman."

A Variety report Thursday that former “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson is in negotiations to play Batman in the next movie made Twitter go batty.

It isn’t a done deal, apparently. Deadline reported that “Tolkien” star Nicholas Hoult is also in the running for “The Batman” film behind leading candidate Pattinson.

Still, some  (not all) sent out distress signals at the prospect of Pattinson sinking his teeth into the iconic DC Comics superhero previously played by Ben Affleck and Christian Bale, among others.

