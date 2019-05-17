Robert Pattinson Is Close To Becoming Batman And Twitter Freaks

A Variety report Thursday that former “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson is in negotiations to play Batman in the next movie made Twitter go batty.

It isn’t a done deal, apparently. Deadline reported that “Tolkien” star Nicholas Hoult is also in the running for “The Batman” film behind leading candidate Pattinson.

Still, some (not all) sent out distress signals at the prospect of Pattinson sinking his teeth into the iconic DC Comics superhero previously played by Ben Affleck and Christian Bale, among others.

WB: Robert Pattinson will be playing the new Batman



Marvel Fans: pic.twitter.com/rMPBIEXJK4 — Juan Yanez (@TherealJyanez6) May 17, 2019

When you find out there’s a good chance that Robert Pattinson will be selected to play Batman. pic.twitter.com/cJHdkirKdG — PrometheusRisesAgain (@prometheus50K) May 17, 2019

“Twilight star Robert Pattinson will be the next Batman”



Me: pic.twitter.com/bMzKKVqpuP — ⚡️Joey ⚡️ (@Stowejoseph13) May 17, 2019

Robert Pattinson is the next Batman and I'm panicking right now. https://t.co/lZB80uu65p — azwan a. (@saintnicotine) May 17, 2019

*opens Twitter*



*sees Robert Pattinson, Heath Ledger, Enoch Powell, Twilight and Batman are trending*



*closes Twitter* pic.twitter.com/lPTbXVmwUC — Declan Gillgallon (@declangmusic) May 17, 2019

Christian Bale is the only one Batman. And Heat Ledger was the only one joker, Period #RobertPattinson Just doesn’t fit pic.twitter.com/CpfC8G2NFz — James Medina (@Jaimedina1) May 17, 2019

Warner Bros: Robert Pattinson is the New BatMan



BatMan fans: pic.twitter.com/dk30PgfiK0 — OWhiteLightingO⚡🎮 (@BT_BlackThunder) May 17, 2019

dc fans when they heard Robert Pattinson will be the next batman#Batman pic.twitter.com/3oJJuOlXrp — sɯéɐƃoן🦌 (@drinks_onme) May 17, 2019