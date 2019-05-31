Robert Pattinson Is Your New Batman

Actor Robert Pattinson is by no means in the twilight of his career. Not when he’s been chosen to play Batman in up to three movies.

Warner Brothers announced on Friday that it wants the former “Twilight” vampire to be the next Caped Crusader, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Variety confirmed that Pattinson has agreed to play the title role in “The Batman,” the start of a proposed trilogy directed by Matt Reeves.

It was rumored Pattinson was up for the part, but Deadline reports that he was in close competition with “X-Men” star Nicholas Hoult.

Although Reeves reportedly wanted Pattinson, the studio was torn between him and Hoult. That is, until they got both actors on tape doing the role.

That happened on Thursday and the studio selected Pattinson, according to the publication.

Pre-production for the film will start later this summer, but no release date has been set.