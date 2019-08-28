ENTERTAINMENT

Robert Pattinson Has New Hair In 'The King' And Fans Are Freaking Out

"Dear Netflix, release the character poster of Robert Pattinson with his long hair and watch the internet explode," wrote one fan on Twitter.

Blink and you may miss the moment from “The King” trailer (above) that’s sending Twitter users into a tizzy.

So, here it is on loop:

Yep, it’s “Twilight” star (and the soon-to-be new Batman) Robert Pattinson as The Dauphin of France ― with new hair.

Pattinson’s look trended on social media as people anticipated the film, also starring Timothée Chalamet as King Henry V, which hits Netflix in the fall.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
The Many Hairstyles of Robert Pattinson
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Robert Pattinson Twitter Netflix Hair The King
CONVERSATIONS