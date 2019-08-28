Robert Pattinson Has New Hair In 'The King' And Fans Are Freaking Out

Blink and you may miss the moment from “The King” trailer (above) that’s sending Twitter users into a tizzy.

So, here it is on loop:

Yep, it’s “Twilight” star (and the soon-to-be new Batman) Robert Pattinson as The Dauphin of France ― with new hair.

Pattinson’s look trended on social media as people anticipated the film, also starring Timothée Chalamet as King Henry V, which hits Netflix in the fall.

I’m just here to see Robert Pattinson whip his hair back and forth. 🤷🏽‍♀️ #AllHailTheKing https://t.co/mJAWVIAIF3 — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) August 27, 2019

Dear Netflix, release the character poster of Robert Pattinson with his long hair and watch the internet explode. #TheKing — SleepyO_O (@SleepyyO_O) August 27, 2019

*storms into hair salon* GIVE ME THE ROBERT PATTINSON pic.twitter.com/QrpajwNz6b — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) August 27, 2019

good morning to robert pattinson and his blonde hair only pic.twitter.com/0YTNAVzHeA — didi (@didifyy) August 28, 2019

robert pattinson in this weave rly disturbed my peace with his beauty https://t.co/oj9LStUVZE — ✨ #SaveSanRoque (@kreesyah) August 27, 2019

i’m sorry did i just see Robert Pattinson in armor with long hair



um so I WILL be watching this https://t.co/MYrg8BPtwo — Peyton Woelffer 🌻 (@pwoelffer) August 27, 2019

The King, the story of Timothée Chalamet going to war with Robert Pattinson because he wants English access to France's precious supply of hair stylists. pic.twitter.com/2u55UoAchV — Mark 🔥 (@Scuttlecliff) August 27, 2019

just when I thought robert pattinson's hair had no more power over me https://t.co/PsDttjFQoy — Kate Meagher (@k8meagher) August 27, 2019

Robert Pattinson really thinks he can come crawling back into my life after my twilight stage just cus he’s got a role with long hair? Correct come right in — amz (@AmyLStockwell) August 27, 2019

Yo Robert Pattinson looks good in Batman not gonna lie. Long hair DEF suits him😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9oapQJ5k1F — Dragonell Z Animation (@DragonellZ) August 27, 2019

I am here for Rob and his sexy long blonde hair..why does it make him look younger..😉😋😍😍😍 #RobertPattinson #TheKing #TheDauphin pic.twitter.com/7cCsrNGmDg — ☘️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🦇Rob'sLilPuddin🦇🇬🇧☘️ (@RobsPuddin) August 27, 2019

Robert Pattinson with long hair.......we are not worthy pic.twitter.com/K05k9lHwC6 — jess chalkley (@jessschalkley) August 27, 2019

Robert Pattinson with long hair gave me all my rights pic.twitter.com/BmwFON19zQ — Am' 🌼 (@feltonewt) August 27, 2019

i will see The King for Timothée Chalamet's bowl cut & Robert Pattinson's wig alone — lyd havens (@lizardhavens) August 27, 2019