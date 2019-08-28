Robert Pattinson Has New Hair In 'The King' And Fans Are Freaking Out

Blink and you may miss the moment from “The King” trailer (above) that’s sending Twitter users into a tizzy.
So, here it is on loop:
Yep, it’s “Twilight” star (and the soon-to-be new Batman) Robert Pattinson as The Dauphin of France ― with new hair.
Pattinson’s look trended on social media as people anticipated the film, also starring Timothée Chalamet as King Henry V, which hits Netflix in the fall.
