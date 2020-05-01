Screen icon Robert Redford and his son James Redford called out President Donald Trump’s botched response to the coronavirus pandemic in a highly critical opinion piece published by NBC News on Thursday.
The president, they said, has failed “to act quickly and decisively” in the face of a health crisis that has now left more than 60,000 people dead nationwide.
But there is one positive thing society can take away from this time, the duo said: The global response to the COVID-19 crisis has “shown us the power of sound science, true leadership and early action.”
They suggested a similar approach should now be taken to tackle the climate crisis, which Trump has called “bullshit” and a “Chinese hoax.”
“As COVID-19 began its lethal march across our nation, most Americans embraced scientific consensus and understood that collective grassroots action could protect us from the worst-case scenarios,” the Redfords concluded. Now, we can apply that same mentality to “blunt the curve of climate change and create a better world for the many generations to come.”
Trump in 2016 twisted Robert Redford’s words to make it seem as if the actor had endorsed his run for president. After the election, Redford said he was willing to give Trump a chance, but has since described the president’s administration as a “monarchy in disguise.”
