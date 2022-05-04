Michigan Republican Who Made 'Lie Back' Rape Comment Loses To Democrat

Robert "RJ" Regan. Facebook

Robert Regan, the Michigan Republican who said rape victims should “lie back and enjoy it,” lost his bid for the state House to Democratic opponent Carol Glanville in a special election on Tuesday.

The district Regan sought to represent, a conservative area north of Grand Rapids whose residents are primarily white, has only ever been held by Republicans, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Glanville received about 52% of the vote, trumping Regan’s 40%, according to local news reports citing unofficial results from the Kent County Clerk’s office.

“West Michigan values of integrity, decency, and care for the common good won tonight,” Glanville said in a Facebook post thanking voters for sending her to the state House.

Regan sparked outrage back in March with the advice he said he shares with his three daughters, if they are ever attacked.

“Having three daughters, I tell my daughters, ‘Well, if rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it,’” Regan said during a Facebook Live broadcast. An attendee, Amber Harris, responded: “That was a shameful comment.”

One of Regan’s daughters, Stephanie, urged Michiganders not to vote for her father in 2020, when he was running to represent another district in the state House.

“If you’re in michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep. tell everyone,” she wrote in a tweet.