Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich cautioned in a new video released Tuesday how Americans may soon “kiss our democracy goodbye” if former President Donald Trump and his allies succeed in their plan “to overthrow the government in a slow-motion coup.”

Trump “ultimately failed to overturn the 2020 election” result thanks to the resistance of a handful of election officials, mainly secretaries of state, “who held the United States’ rickety democracy together” by certifying President Joe Biden’s victory, the Clinton-era official explained.

But if the “quiet movement” that is being led by former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon succeeds with Trump loyalists taking over the machinery of democracy, then all bets are off, Reich warned.

“We cannot allow our democracy to be overtaken like this,” he said.