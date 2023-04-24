Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich explained in a new column why — and how — he believes former President Donald Trump should be banned from running for the White House again.

In his latest column for The Guardian, the Clinton-era cabinet member said the “most obvious question in American politics today” should be why is Trump being allowed to run for a third time.

Reich cited Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits officials from seeking reelection if they have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the government. He called for secretaries of state to dump Trump from 2024 ballots.

Reich described Trump’s post-2020 election defeat actions — including his incitement of the deadly U.S. Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot — as “treason.”

The ex-president, who already launched his 2024 bid, is currently under investigation for pushing to overturn the 2020 election results. He also faces criminal charges for his role in hush money payments ahead of the 2016 election, and has already begun to claim the prosecution could be “election interference.”

Reich noted the groundwork has been laid for Trump to overturn a potential loss in 2024 if he becomes the GOP nominee.

