Ex-Labor Secretary Robert Reich Answers The Question: 'Is Donald Trump A Fascist?'

Robert Reich explained why he believes Donald Trump really is a fascist.

The Clinton-era labor secretary, in a new YouTube video, listed the five elements of fascism as rejecting democracy in favor of a strongman leader, the glorification of warriors, the promotion of nationalism under one “superior” race, stoking rage against elites, and marginalizing women and the LGBTQ+ community.

And “these five elements find exact expression in Donald Trump,” he said.

Trump’s “uniquely American version of fascism is rooted largely in white Christian nationalism,” said Reich.

The GOP is mostly heading in that direction, he added.

“It’s not enough to call Trump and those promoting his ideas authoritarians, when what they are really advocating is something far worse, fascism.”