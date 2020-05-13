Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich has broken down what he believes is President Donald Trump’s “lethal four-point plan” to boost his 2020 election chances by reopening the economy “at all costs” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Clinton-era official explained in a video released on his YouTube channel Tuesday how Trump was trying to “remove income support, so people have no choice but to return to work,” “hide the facts” about testing for the contagion, “push a false narrative about ‘freedom’ and ‘liberation’” and seeking to “shield businesses against lawsuits for spreading the infection.”

“The biggest obstacle to reopening the economy is the pandemic itself,” noted Reich, as the nationwide death toll from the public health crisis topped 83,000.

“Any rush to reopen without adequate testing and tracing, a massive increase from what we’re now doing, will cause even more deaths and a longer economic crisis,” he warned.

It echoed the concerns expressed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, during Tuesday’s Senate Health Committee hearing.

“He’s trying to force the economy to reopen to boost his electoral chances, and he’s selling out Americans’ health to seal the deal,” Reich concluded. “No matter the cost, Donald Trump’s chief concern is and will always be himself.”

Check out the video here: