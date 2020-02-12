Robert Reich in a new video breaks down how President Donald Trump has failed to deliver on one of his big 2016 campaign promises — to “drain the swamp” by eliminating government corruption.

It “seems like forever ago” that Trump made the vow, the former Labor Secretary in President Bill Clinton’s administration says in the 4-minute explainer that he released online Tuesday.

“It turns out that was one of the biggest whoppers in modern American politics,” continues Reich, who has become a fierce critic of the Trump administration.

He then notes five ways in which Trump has “made the swamp even swampier” — from packing his administration with former lobbyists and corporate executives to catering to mega-donors instead of the American people.

