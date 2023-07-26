Ex-Labor Secretary Robert Reich Exposes The Republican Art Of Distraction

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich in his latest video takes Republicans to task over five “totally made-up crises” he says they are using to distract Americans.
The GOP talking points seek to divert attention away from growing economic inequality, the climate crisis and right-wing efforts to undermine democracy, argues the former Clinton cabinet secretary.
They are the conservative war on “woke,” attacks on the transgender community, freak-outs over critical race theory, slurring of welfare recipients and claims of out-of-control government spending.
All five “disguise what’s really going on,” Reich warned.
Watch the video here: