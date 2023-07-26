What's Hot

Ex-Labor Secretary Robert Reich Exposes The Republican Art Of Distraction

The Clinton-era Cabinet secretary broke down the how and the why of five key GOP talking points.
Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich in his latest video takes Republicans to task over five “totally made-up crises” he says they are using to distract Americans.

The GOP talking points seek to divert attention away from growing economic inequality, the climate crisis and right-wing efforts to undermine democracy, argues the former Clinton cabinet secretary.

They are the conservative war on “woke,” attacks on the transgender community, freak-outs over critical race theory, slurring of welfare recipients and claims of out-of-control government spending.

All five “disguise what’s really going on,” Reich warned.

Watch the video here:

