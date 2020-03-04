President Donald Trump’s go-to insult for the Democrats gets turned on the GOP-controlled Senate in former Labor Secretary Robert Reich’s latest video.

In the clip released on his YouTube channel Tuesday, Reich, who served under former President Bill Clinton, rips Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his “gang” of “do-nothing Republicans” for refusing to take up hundreds of bills passed by the Democratic-controlled House.

Trump has repeatedly ranted about the Democrats being the “do nothing Democrats” on Twitter and at his campaign rallies.

SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

Reich mentioned “just some of the bills lying in McConnell’s legislative graveyard” and highlighted how McConnell appears to be focused instead on “ramming through a spate of unqualified, hyperpartisan judges who will shape the courts for decades to come.”

“America used to have a Senate that served the people, but under Mitch McConnell’s leadership, what was once the world’s greatest deliberative body has become a partisan circus,” Reich added.

“He and his Republican colleagues have done nothing to benefit the American people, ignoring the voices of their constituents to serve the will of Donald Trump and Republican fat cats. History will not be kind to them,” he concluded.

Check out the video here: