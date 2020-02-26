William Barr Is Turning U.S. Into Dictatorship, Says Ex-Labor Secretary

Robert Reich calls for William Barr to quit “for the sake of our democracy” in a new video in which he breaks down how he believes the attorney general is helping President Donald Trump turn America into a dictatorship.

Reich, who served as labor secretary under former President Bill Clinton, accuses Barr of corrupting and politicizing the Department of Justice by “working hand in hand with Donald Trump to bend federal law enforcement to the president’s will” in the clip shared online Tuesday.

He then lists five of the ways in which Barr is doing so ― from intervening in prosecutors’ sentencing recommendation of Trump’s longtime ally Roger Stone to misleading the public about the contents of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into the Russia investigation.

Check out the video here: