Robin Roberts Announces Marriage To Amber Laign In The Cutest Way Possible

Amber Laign and Robin Roberts celebrate the host's "Good Morning America" anniversary in New York City in April 2022. Raymond Hall via Getty Images

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign have officially sealed the deal.

The “Good Morning America” host married Amber Laign, her partner of 18 years, in a backyard ceremony on Friday.

“My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?……yes….married!!!” read a post on an Instagram page for their dog, Lil Man Lukas.

Advertisement

It featured the little guy looking dapper in a bow tie and collar for the occasion.

On her own Instagram page, Roberts described “an intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!!”

“We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!” she wrote.

In photos, the women glowed in white bridal gowns by designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka.

Roberts and Laign’s romance started in 2005 when they were set up on a blind date by friends.

“Our two friends, my friend Alex, her friend Bert, finally said, ‘Enough, you two are going to meet,’” Laign recalled in an interview with “GMA” last month. “I remember just walking up and she’s just beautiful, and she took my breath away, and she still does.”

Advertisement

Roberts said she had told their mutual friend she would meet Laign for drinks, but if she wanted to extend the date to dinner, she would kick him under the table.

“Within a few minutes [of the date], I was kicking my friend Bert under the table,” Roberts said.

Roberts first publicly acknowledged her relationship with Laign in 2013. In an interview last year, she revealed she had nearly declined an interview with then-President Barack Obama in 2012 because she feared being outed as gay.

She revealed their plans to marry in January.

The couple have overcome significant challenges in their 18 years together, including breast cancer diagnoses for both women more than a decade apart.

Laign was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2021 and completed radiation treatment in July of last year.

They finally decided to marry during the pandemic, proposing to each other with calamari rings at their favorite restaurant after spending extended periods of time together at home, they told “GMA” last month.

Advertisement