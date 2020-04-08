Robin Roberts Chokes Up In Tribute To 'GMA' Cameraman Who Died From Coronavirus

The “Good Morning America” family is grieving the loss of one of their own.

Network hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan gave emotional tributes to Tony Greer, a “talented” studio camera operator who passed away from complications due to coronavirus.

“We know coronavirus has affected so many of you and it has claimed one of our family members too,” Roberts said on “GMA” Wednesday.

“He was such a bright light, working in our studio for more than six years. And you could just feel Tony’s beautiful spirit, you could feel it from a mile away. We loved Tony.”

She highlighted Greer’s love of his family, his “beloved” mother Fanny, sister Janet, brother Kevin, nieces and nephews and longtime girlfriend Robin.

Devasted by the news of the passing of Tony Greer. A beloved member of the @GMA family. My condolences to Tony's family and friends during this difficult time.



“He was a cool dude,” she added, recalling his love of travel, music and playing the guitar.

“We loved every single moment we were blessed to spend and share with Tony. Our condolences to his family in Chicago, his mother Fanny, we’ve got to say this to you ma’am, your son was a good man. He was kind, he was thoughtful, he was always a gentleman,” Roberts said, choking up before handing over to her co-anchor.

Stephanopoulos remembered Greer as “such a lovely man, such a lovely spirit” and “a total pro” at his work.

“Always a good morning, always a smile… He will be missed here in our studio,” Strahan added, sending his thoughts and prayers to both Greer’s family in Chicago and the “GMA family.”