Robin Williams's Daughter Gets Sweet Surprise From Disney Character Filter On Instagram

Zelda Williams has delivered something as warm and fuzzy as a Disney movie.

On Sunday, the 30-year-old daughter of the late and beloved comedian Robin Williams gave the viral “Which Disney character are you?” filter on Instagram a whirl and posted the serendipitous results on Twitter.

The filter, created by a third party, places a circular frame above a user’s head and randomly assigns them a Disney character. The user then has the option to post the results online.

In a delightful twist of fate, when Williams tried out the filter she got Genie, the character her father voiced in Disney’s 1992 animated film “Aladdin.”

And her response is so wholesome.

In the five-second video, Williams immediately laughs and cracks a huge smile when she realizes her match, and people on Twitter absolutely loved it.

What are the chances? I like to imagine that was your dad's doing, making you laugh to this day! — Josh Smith (@jsmith070393) December 30, 2019

Your not the first person whose parents give you signs that they are watching you my dad is a similar thing he lets my family know he is watching us by leaving white feathers behind and his favourite number seen randomly. #AutismAwareness #gaurdianangel — Justin (@Justin58170235) December 31, 2019

Her reaction is priceless. You could still see the happieness there. ❤️❤️ — Michael Czarnecki (@musicisblood89) December 31, 2019

Williams has been pretty open about dealing with the loss of her father, who died by suicide in August 2014 at the age of 63.

In 2018, a few days before what would have been his 67th birthday, Williams was candid about how she was feeling.

“It’s that time of year again,” she wrote in an Instagram post accompanying a photo her with her famous father. “Everyone who has dealt with loss knows the pain of certain anniversaries, moments full of memory that come round like clockwork and usurp all others, no matter how hard you may try to prepare for or avoid them.”

She then added all the mixed emotions she felt on that particular day since her dad’s death.

“These weeks are the hardest for me, and thus, you’ll see me a lot less, if at all. For all the internet’s good intentions in expressing to me their fondness for dad, it’s very overwhelming to have strangers need me to know how much they cared for him right now. It’s harder still to be expected to reach back,” she wrote.

Here’s hoping the responses to her Disney filter post are giving her as much joy as she’s spread on the internet.