Spot-On Impression Of Robin Williams Is Giving People Goosebumps

A pitch-perfect impression of Robin Williams is gaining stellar reviews online.

Jamie Costa portrays the late Williams, on the set of “Mork and Mindy” in 1982, heartachingly reacting to the death of his friend John Belushi in the five-minute video shared on YouTube Monday.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

“Oh my goodness! This gave me goosebumps! There may have also been some tears,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Added another: “Brilliant immersion in character, simple yet brilliant concept, great writing.”

The clip’s name prompted speculation on social media that a hitherto unknown biopic about Williams, who died in 2014, could be in the works.

Advertisement

But, as SFist noted, the video could just be “a plucky attempt to generate interest in the possibility” of a Williams film with Costa in the lead role.