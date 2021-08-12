Robin Williams's Son Posts Loving Tribute On 7th Anniversary Of Father's Death

Zak Williams honored his late father, the legendary actor and comedian Robin Williams, on the seventh anniversary of his death.

The 38-year-old mental health advocate posted a touching tribute to his dad, who died by suicide in 2014 at age 63.

Dad, seven years ago today you passed on. The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever. pic.twitter.com/xw2pkO4shZ — Zak Williams (@zakwilliams) August 11, 2021

“The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved,” he wrote. “You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever.”

Williams’s daughter, Zelda Williams, also marked the anniversary by offering support to others grieving the loss of loved ones.

Sending love out there today to all the folks navigating loss. New, old, the connective tissue of that deeply human pain can be hard to bear, but I find it easier sometimes knowing how many others have felt the same sting.



We’re not alone. X — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) August 11, 2021

“Sending love out there today to all the folks navigating loss,” she wrote on Twitter. “New, old, the connective tissue of that deeply human pain can be hard to bear, but I find it easier sometimes knowing how many others have felt the same sting. We’re not alone.”

Zak Williams has also been open about his complicated relationship with grieving his famous father.

“From my end, it was really hard to separate initially the process of privately grieving versus sharing the grieving with the general public,” he said last May in Apple TV’s town hall conversation “The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward.”

“I really didn’t get a chance to really focus on the private grieving process until a year and a half after my dad passed away,” he said.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.