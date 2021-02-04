Robinhood, the stock-trading app that infuriated small investors by halting trades on so-called meme stocks during a squeeze on big-time hedge funders, revealed its Super Bowl commercial on Wednesday. (Watch it below.)

The battered trading platform paid a reported $5.5 million for the 30-second spot it booked in December, weeks before the controversy. But many people on Twitter declared it a waste. (See their responses below.)

The ad targets the everyperson customers that Robinhood enraged when it halted purchases of GameStop and other companies last week during frenzied trading that pitted day traders on Reddit against Wall Street pros. The move prompted an outcry, lawsuits and condemnation from politicians, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Robinhood lifted the curbs a day later.

In the company’s 30-second ad “We Are All Investors,” down-home images of a woman greeting her dog, a guy comforting his baby and a shop owner opening up appear. “You don’t need to become an investor,” the narrator says. “You were born one.”

Twitter wasn’t buying it.

Robinhood Made a Super Bowl Ad. It Sucks! https://t.co/fOKF1b3OFY — Scott Barlow (@SBarlow_ROB) February 4, 2021

Nice damage control ad. That'll fix everything! — Creative Storm (@Creative_Storm) February 4, 2021

This is the "tell you it's raining" part of "piss on your head and tell you it's raining" — Sam Spade (@EHectar) February 4, 2021

We WERE all investors sounds more suitable



Clowns 🤡 — RUN-MCK 21 (@Jay876K) February 4, 2021

Good to know you can afford super Bowl ads but not the shares your users want to buy 👍🖕 — Nate (@Atoolforyou) February 4, 2021

Robinhood's Super Bowl Ad:

"We're all investors... until we invest in the things Wall Street says we can't"https://t.co/BZIVSKsXCq — TechLinked (@TechLinkedYT) February 3, 2021

@RobinhoodApp biggest crooks in the fuckin game right now...changing the rules again as they see fit. Joke. But hey I'll get a generic form email reply, that should fix it. And then a super bowl commercial. Wonderful. Fuck you — Pghsilverbug (@pghsilverbug) February 4, 2021

Robinhood has to shutdown due to cash, but has enough to buy Super Bowl ads.https://t.co/n9JQUDycKc — Crystalleenam-Rangel (@CrystalleeNam) February 4, 2021

Is this the Robinhood Super Bowl commercial? Because if so, it’s *terrible* https://t.co/Q6cW3VoeUa — Felix Salmon (@felixsalmon) February 4, 2021

@CNBC #robinhood has a liquidity crisis and screws over investors with limiting trades, raises a bunch of money and still limits trades, and then buys a super bowl ad. Thoughts??? — Justaburger (@Justaburger5) February 4, 2021

Lol at the @RobinhoodApp Super Bowl ad — Drew Myers (@TheDrewMyers) February 4, 2021

Lol imagine trying to come back from this. Save your Super bowl ad money and take your L. — Suelo (@Suelo) February 4, 2021