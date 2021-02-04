Robinhood, the stock-trading app that infuriated small investors by halting trades on so-called meme stocks during a squeeze on big-time hedge funders, revealed its Super Bowl commercial on Wednesday. (Watch it below.)
The battered trading platform paid a reported $5.5 million for the 30-second spot it booked in December, weeks before the controversy. But many people on Twitter declared it a waste. (See their responses below.)
The ad targets the everyperson customers that Robinhood enraged when it halted purchases of GameStop and other companies last week during frenzied trading that pitted day traders on Reddit against Wall Street pros. The move prompted an outcry, lawsuits and condemnation from politicians, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Robinhood lifted the curbs a day later.
In the company’s 30-second ad “We Are All Investors,” down-home images of a woman greeting her dog, a guy comforting his baby and a shop owner opening up appear. “You don’t need to become an investor,” the narrator says. “You were born one.”
Twitter wasn’t buying it.