40 Funny Tweets About Roblox From Parents Who Are Over It

"My kid just told me she cleaned up her room, but then I realized she meant in Roblox and I'm pretty sure I'm doing this all wrong."

If you spend significant portions of your day listening to your children talk about Roblox, you’re not alone.

The online gaming platform has taken the kid world by storm over the past few years, but quarantine life during the COVID-19 pandemic has given it an extra boost in popularity. So naturally, parents are tweeting about it.

We’ve rounded up 40 funny and relatable tweets about Roblox from parents who are tired of hearing about it.

