40 Funny Tweets About Roblox From Parents Who Are Over It

If you spend significant portions of your day listening to your children talk about Roblox, you’re not alone.
The online gaming platform has taken the kid world by storm over the past few years, but quarantine life during the COVID-19 pandemic has given it an extra boost in popularity. So naturally, parents are tweeting about it.
We’ve rounded up 40 funny and relatable tweets about Roblox from parents who are tired of hearing about it.
Imagine how long a rope would need to be to reach the moon. That’s half as long as the story my kid is telling me about Roblox.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) May 16, 2020
My kids: bitterly fighting each other whose turn it is to play Roblox— SheepWreck Yaron (@NrouteHQ) May 23, 2019
Also my kids: spending 3 hours sitting together watching some other kid on YouTube playing Roblox
Welcome to parenting: Your child can recite all the intricate details of the latest Roblox update, but can't remember where he left his homework last night.— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) November 27, 2018
Me: "Miles, what do you want Santa to bring you?"— Mike Metcalf (@mikemetcalf) December 14, 2019
Miles (7): "Um maybe just some Robux?"
Me: "I'm not sure Santa's elves know how to do micro transactions, they mostly make toys... and order things on Amazon"
My 6-year-old got a letter from our health insurance company asking if he has any other health insurance plans. Hopefully he didn’t sign up for one through Roblox.— Andrew Knott (@aknott21) July 2, 2020
If we’re ever messaging and there’s a delay in my response, just know it’s because my daughter had to show me her Roblox avatar’s new outfit.— SpacedMom (@copymama) August 10, 2020
My kids speak 2 languages: English and Roblox.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) October 5, 2020
Raise your hand if you hate Fortnite and Roblox, but also secretly love them because they prove your kid can focus on something for more than 1.8 seconds.— Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) June 30, 2020
Neighborhood kid: Can I come in and play?— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) March 9, 2019
9yo: Not until you give back my brother's pet in Roblox.
Wow, I'm totally winning parenting.
Thoughts and prayers for my 8y.o., whose Ipad charger malfunctioned. She doesn’t mourn the missing of her online class this morning, mind you, but is devastated to have missed a Roblox wedding.— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) May 12, 2020
Lord grant me the persistence of my child still talking to me about Roblox after I have expressed blatant disinterest for weeks on end— SpacedMom (@copymama) May 3, 2020
If you don’t know what robux means can I please borrow your life for like five minutes.— Faux Ma (@Faux_Ma) December 20, 2020
The same kid who follows me into the bathroom to tell me about the newest item he got in Roblox just yelled at his sister to give him privacy. Nothing like a little karma to start the day off right. #mommytwitter— Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) May 30, 2018
Before I had kids, I had no idea someone could talk to me about Roblox for 635 days in a row.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) May 3, 2020
My kids are on Facetime with my mom and they just launched into the Roblox portion of the conversation so I should be free for at least a couple hours now!— Andrew Knott (@aknott21) August 2, 2020
Me:— AsKateWouldHaveIt (@KateWouldHaveIt) August 22, 2017
6y:
Me:
6y:
Me:
6y:
Me:
6y: YESTERDAY I WAS PLAYING ROBLOX AND
Please refer to the syllabus for today's lesson in Middle Grade Mondays, I'm going to need you to download the supplementary materials of Roblox and Fortnite's Party Hub— Kwame “Big Denim” Mbalia (@KSekouM) May 4, 2020
Whenever I want quiet time, I ask my kid how to Minecraft a Pikachu in Roblox.— Marl (@Marlebean) May 26, 2020
No one:— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) May 31, 2020
My kid: “Let me give you a 43-minute tour of my Roblox house, starting with my rainbow-themed kitchen.”
I’m staying 6 feet away from my kids. I’m not social distancing, I just need a break from Roblox stories.— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) May 28, 2020
My kid just told me she cleaned up her room, but then I realized she meant in Roblox and I'm pretty sure I'm doing this all wrong.— Kristen Mei Chase (@thatkristen) October 15, 2020
Downloading Roblox Studio to work with girls on game creation. pic.twitter.com/Pa7WEpdjWJ— Kwame “Big Denim” Mbalia (@KSekouM) October 6, 2019
Listen son, I love you. It’s your money and you can spend it how you’d like. But wow... as your father, I have to tell you that spending all of your allowance on Robux is the worst financial decision in the history of blowing money out your a$$.— No Idea: Daddy Blog (@byclintedwards) August 1, 2020
When your kid complains about having to take care of his pet in the Roblox game Adopt Me.— Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) December 21, 2020
“I have to feed it, play with it, and bring it to the playground even when I don’t want to go!”
In order to stop myself from impulse buying stuff on Amazon, I went looking for Roblox codes for my son instead. Solid work.— Zach Rosenberg (@zjrosenberg) August 15, 2020
My kids have taken to sitting on our back porch and playing Roblox with the kid who lives on the other side of the fence. It’s great since it counts as an outdoor activity.— Andrew Knott (@aknott21) December 13, 2020
My kids are all engrossed in their summer reading.— TheBabyLady (@thebabylady7) July 27, 2017
Hahaha, I mean they're crowded around the computer watching their brother play ROBLOX.
How to spot a parent posing as a child in the google chat:— Faux Ma (@Faux_Ma) September 1, 2020
Kelsey: wanna play Roblox rn lmao
Lola: yeah XD
Mia: XD lol yesss
Michelle: Hello girls. This is Michelle. Please remove me from this chat. It is distracting me from my school work. Thank you.
Kelsey: Bruh lmao
My kid: *talking about roblox*— Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) October 9, 2020
Me: Interest rates are at an all time low.
83% of my son’s stories start with “So there’s this new game in Roblox...”— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) June 26, 2019
Don't worry, parents. Your kids will stop talking about Minecraft and Pokemon when they discover they can talk incessantly about Roblox.— Meg the Magnificent (@meghaffer) December 10, 2017
My 6-year-old said if he had one wish it would be that everyone who dies just “respawns.” So, he’s clearly very sweet and sensitive, and also probably playing a little too much Minecraft and Roblox.— Andrew Knott (@aknott21) June 14, 2020
Me: We will start giving you a small allowance each week if you complete all of your chores.— Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) August 15, 2020
Kid: How many robux are we talkin?
For you parents who think nothing is worse than suffering through your child’s Minecraft stories, just wait until your kid discovers Roblox.— David Vienna (@davidvienna) March 9, 2019
Me to 8: Don't let strangers be friends w/you on Roblox!— Domestic Goddess (@DomesticGoddss) January 26, 2017
Me: *follows 9 strangers back on Twitter
8: Mom! Don't follow strangers on Twitter!
Dear Diary, We are on day 42 of Quarantine. It was all going fine, until today, when my 10yo had her Roblox account hacked and her flying flamingo stolen. Now, it is the end of times. Send help.— Ilana Wiles (@mommyshorts) April 22, 2020
child 1, typing in the Roblox chat: ugh, Dad is so overprotective— Kwame “Big Denim” Mbalia (@KSekouM) March 9, 2020
child 2: ikr? Like sir, go write your encyclopedias or something
child 3, who is 5: ;asdfkjbqweq;wer234r
The thing that might break me during this pandemic is I am rapidly losing the ability to look like I care about Roblox.— Julia Sugarbaker is speaking (@TheMudlily) December 1, 2020
My son: Daddy! I’m so glad your...laptop is home so I can play Roblox again!— Andrew Knott (@aknott21) February 24, 2019
Oh, my heart.
"Ugggh, I'm so much better than him."— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) December 12, 2018
- my 9yo watching YouTubers play Roblox games