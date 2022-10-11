Shopping
Amazonsalesprime early accessprime early access 2022

These Popular Robot Vacuum Cleaners Are Up To 77% Off For October Prime Day

These automatic vacuum cleaners and Roombas from iRobot, Roborock and more have been selling fast on Amazon.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Get the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Robot-Vacuum-Schedule-Watertank-Self-Charging/dp/B09XK4LGK5?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63459333e4b04cf8f37268a3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Mamnv robot mop and vacuum combo" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63459333e4b04cf8f37268a3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Robot-Vacuum-Schedule-Watertank-Self-Charging/dp/B09XK4LGK5?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63459333e4b04cf8f37268a3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Mamnv robot mop and vacuum combo</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot-Roomba-Vacuum-Connectivity-Carpets/dp/B0798FVY69?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63459333e4b04cf8f37268a3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="iRobot&#x27;s bestselling Roomba" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63459333e4b04cf8f37268a3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot-Roomba-Vacuum-Connectivity-Carpets/dp/B0798FVY69?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63459333e4b04cf8f37268a3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">iRobot's bestselling Roomba</a> and the<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Roborock-S7-Mopping-Auto-Empty-Multi-Level/dp/B08VHXZZ22?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63459333e4b04cf8f37268a3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Roborock S7 vacuum and mop" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63459333e4b04cf8f37268a3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Roborock-S7-Mopping-Auto-Empty-Multi-Level/dp/B08VHXZZ22?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63459333e4b04cf8f37268a3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> Roborock S7 vacuum and mop</a> on sale now.
Amazon
Get the Mamnv robot mop and vacuum combo, iRobot's bestselling Roomba and the Roborock S7 vacuum and mop on sale now.

Cleaning floors is arguably the worst part of chore day and apparently our readers agree because robot vacuum cleaners have been some of the best selling items for Amazon's Prime Early Access savings event.

You too can take advantage of all the convenience that automatic vacuums and mops have to offer while enjoying the kinds of discounts that you won't see again until Black Friday. Keep scrolling to see some of the most rapidly selling options from the most sought after vacuum brands, before they are all spoken for.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Amazon
Mamnv robot vacuum and mop (77% off)
Regularly priced at $700, this robot vacuum and mop combo works with a smart app, Google or Alexa for easy voice command control and to schedule cleanings. It can flexibly switch between vacuum and mop settings as well as four high-efficiency cleaning modes such as zig-zag, spot cleaning and edge cleaning.

Note: This Lightning Deal is selling out particularly fast, and is 90% claimed.
$160.64 at Amazon (originally $699.99)
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 671 robot vacuum (49% off)
Using a three-stage cleaning system and a multi-surface brush that grabs dirt and debris, even from hard-to-reach floor edges, this Roomba loosens, lifts and suctions dirt from a number of floor types. Adaptive navigation as well as intuitive dirt detection sensors allows the robot to seamlessly move around furniture while automatically detecting dirtier areas of your home and easily adjust cleaning modes.
$179.99 at Amazon (originally $349.99)
Amazon
Shark AV2501AE AI robot vacuum with XL base (46% off)
This programmable vacuum by Shark has a powerful suction filter and a self-cleaning brush roll that won’t get stuck and tangled with hair. The vacuum returns itself to the charging dock when it needs to be recharged, and then resumes cleaning at the last place it left off. You can command your Shark IQ robot to floor-map your home, navigate specific rooms and even schedule regular cleanings for the most effortless vacuum experience you have ever had.
$349.99 at Amazon (originally $649.99)
Amazon
Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (43% off)
This smart and ultra-quiet vacuum has over 8,500 five-star ratings on Amazon and features a slimmer design compared to most robot vacs on the market, making storage easier and cleaning beneath tight spaces possible. Its BoostIQ technology senses when more power suction is needed to provide the most effective clean possible. Compatible with both hardwood floors and medium-pile carpets, the RoboVac runs for up to 100 minutes per charge and uses a three-point cleaning system on the underside of the vacuum to help gather debris and messes.
$129.99 at Amazon (originally $229)
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO 4552 (38% off)
This Roomba by iRobot is one of the brand's most recent models and features a longer battery life as well as bagless and automatic self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days' worth of debris. It has 10 times the power-lifting suction of to the brand's previous versions and a three-stage cleaning system for a more effective performance. The programmable robot intelligently detects dirtier areas of your home, and integrated sensors help it to seamlessly navigate around furniture.
$399.99 at Amazon (originally $649.99)
Amazon
Roborock S7 robot vacuum and mop (37% off)
This robot vacuum and sonic mop has Bluetooth connective capabilities and pairs with an app that creates accurate maps of your home, allowing you to do everything from schedule cleaning times to set customized cleaning modes depending on the room. It utilizes superior suction, a multidirectional anti-tangle floating brush to pick up debris from hardwood floors and carpets, and a mop function that scrubs floors up to 3,000 times per minute. It also self-detects when it's near a carpet during mopping mode to avoid getting carpets wet.
$409.99 at Amazon (originally $649.99)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Bissell Featherweight stick vacuum

Best Vacuum Cleaners For Small Spaces

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Sneaky Signs Of Breast Cancer That Have Nothing To Do With Lumps

Food & Drink

The Eating And Drinking Habits That Can Affect Your Risk Of Breast Cancer

Wellness

Here’s What To Know About The Latest Omicron Subvariants

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New Teen Horror Series Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

Americans’ Halloween Candy Preferences, Broken Down By State

Shopping

These Incredible Portable Power Stations And Solar Panels Are Up To 40% Off Right Now

Shopping

Early Access Prime Day Has Deals On Your Favorite Apple Products

Travel

33 Funny And Relatable Tweets About Airport Security

Shopping

The Best 20 Sale Items You Need From Amazon's List Of Bestsellers

Shopping

The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Under $30

Shopping

The Foolproof Holiday Gifts On Sale During Prime's Early Access Sales

Shopping

The Beloved Keurig K-Cup Elite Is 42% Off For Prime Day

Shopping

This Internet-Favorite Desk Treadmill Is On Sale Right Now

Shopping

These Emergency Items Are On Sale During Amazon's Prime Early Access Event

Shopping

The Peloton Bike Is $200 Off On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

The Best Vacuum Deals For Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

Shopping

Stock Up On These Reviewer-Approved Toys This Prime Day

Shopping

The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Kitchen Deals

Shopping

Here's What Parents Should Actually Buy During Amazon's Fall Prime Day

Shopping

The Best Luxury Beauty Products At Amazon's Early Access Sale

Shopping

All The Best Style And Fashion Deals For Amazon Prime Early Access

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You These Prime Early Access Splurges Are Worth Every Penny

Shopping

This Water Flosser Is 55% Off Right Now For Prime Day

Shopping

Vitamix Blenders Are Up To 40% Off Right Now, And They'll Go Fast

Shopping

This Highly Rated Smart Notebook Is Less Than $30 On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

The Best Phone Chargers On Sale During Amazon Prime's Early Access Event

Shopping

So Many Of Amazon’s Highest-Rated Goods Are On Sale For Prime Day

Shopping

What A Shoe-Obsessed Shopping Editor Is Buying During The Prime Early Access Sale

Shopping

These Popular Hot Brushes Are On Sale During Amazon Early Access

Shopping

The Perfect Gift For Green Thumbs Is $75 Off Right now

Shopping

The Best Small Business Sales To Shop On Prime Day

Shopping

Samsung’s The Frame TV Is 21% Off For Amazon Prime Early Access

Home & Living

This New Mystery Thriller is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Best Diwali-Inspired Gifts To Buy This Year

Shopping

The Best Deals To Shop From Walmart’s Rollbacks And More Sale

Relationships

The Rudest Things You Can Do In Someone Else’s House

Shopping

28 Of The Internet's Most Comfortable Pairs Of Shoes

Shopping

24 Pairs Of Jeans Reviewers Say Are Actually So Comfortable

Shopping

8 Chunky Boots From Target That Are Under $40