This Beloved Robot Vacuum Is 40% Off For Amazon Prime Day

Because nothing says the future is here like robot vacuums that actually get the job done.

If you don’t want to spend all your time at home cleaning, we have some great news: Vacuums are majorly marked down during Amazon Prime Day, which is on Monday and Tuesday this week.

Perhaps the most mind-blowing deal is on the iRobot Braava Ultimate Robot Mop, which comes with WiFi connectivity and precision spray and is, of course, compatible with Alexa.

The iRobot&nbsp;Braava Ultimate Robot Mop is 40% off during Amazon Prime Day deals.&nbsp;
Regularly priced at $499.99, it’s on sale for $299.99.

If you don’t want to splurge that much, check out some of the deals on other vacuums below:

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum (33% off)
Get the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $199.99.
iRobot Roomba i6+ (38% off)
Get the iRobot Roomba i6+ for $499.99.
Bissell Steam Mop (30% off)
Get the Bissell Steam Mop for $69.99.
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (41% off)
Get the eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S for $129.99.
Shark Rotator Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum (47% off)
Get the Shark Rotator Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum for $168.99.
Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot (50% off)
Get the Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot for $199.99.
Shark NV358 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner (40% off)
Get the Shark NV358 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $119.99.

To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial today if you’re not already a member. Check out all of HuffPost’s 2021 Prime Day coverage here.

