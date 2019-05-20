Robyn Arryn's Glow-Up Shocked Fans Watching The Series Finale Of 'Game Of Thrones'

This is your spoiler alert warning: If you haven’t watched the series finale of “Game of Thrones,” leave now.

After the battle of the Night King was won and Daenerys Targaryen killed, those with any power left in Westeros gathered to determine the fate of Tyrion Lannister and Jon Snow. Oh, and to decide who would take the Iron Throne after all.

Convening together were the remaining Stark siblings (Sansa Stark, Arya Stark, Bran Stark), Brienne of Tarth, Ser Davos Seaworth, Gendry Baratheon, Edmure Tully, Yara Greyjoy, Samwell Tarly and many others.