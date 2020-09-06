The report also noted that excited delirium and acute intoxication by phencyclidine (PCP) were contributing factors.

The release of the footage of Prude’s encounter with police prompted days of protests in Rochester, attracting residents and local politicians, as well as protesters from out-of-state.

Prude’s death adds to the ongoing turmoil in cities across the country as protesters call for the end of racial injustice and police brutality against Black people, in light of the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, as well as the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Local mental health professionals held a peaceful protest on Sunday morning, urging city officials to send a mental health task force on police calls involving mental illness or substance abuse.

Other protests in the city have been more contentious as protesters, including some local politicians and some people with shields, clashed with police.