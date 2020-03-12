Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Postpones Induction Ceremony Due To Coronavirus

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has postponed its 2020 induction ceremony out of concerns over the coronavirus.

Hall of Fame President Joel Peresman said in a statement reported by Rolling Stone that he was disappointed he had to cancel the May 2 ceremony scheduled for Cleveland’s Public Hall.

“Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense,” he said. “We look forward to rescheduling the ceremony and will make that announcement at the earliest convenience.”

The 2020 class, which will have to wait to get into the Hall of Fame, includes Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails and T. Rex.

The decision to cancel came one day after the Hall of Fame announced a series of events tied to the induction ceremony, local publication Cleveland Scene reported.

Popular California music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach announced Tuesday that they would postpone events scheduled for next month to October.

