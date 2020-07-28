Can You Name That Knock? Drummer Bangs On Doors Using Rock-Song Rhythms

If that knock sounds a little rhythmic ― and a little familiar ― you might have a drummer at your door.

Drummer and YouTuber Samus Paulicelli of Winnipeg, a.k.a. 66Samus, shows how to turn rock songs into door knocks in his latest video, “How Drummers Knock On Doors.”

The name of each song appears on the screen, but if you close your eyes, you can play a game of name that knock:

Just beware that some of the clips are a little NSFW, like Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” played with dildos for drumsticks, while others are just plain weird, like “Fart Metal.”

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!