Amazon’s Prime Early Access event today and Wednesday is your second chance to grab huge savings across a ton of categories like fancy kitchenware, Apple devices and bestselling vacuum cleaners. It’s also the perfect time to upgrade your school or office setup by grabbing a stationary accessory that is way smarter than your boring regularly notebook. And it’s 20% off right now.
The 32-page Rocketbook smart reusable notebook boasts technology that allows you to scan and send your drawings, notes or grocery lists straight to your phone using the free Rocketbook app. All you have to do is use the included pen and microfiber towel. No more losing small pieces of paper! It’s also a favorite of Kristen Aiken, the head of HuffPost Life, who uses it to write down her most interesting and imaginative dreams.
And if you’re still not convinced that you need this intelligent desk essential in your life, let these glowing reviews persuade you:
“As a temp, I go through alot of paper, taking notes, writing procedure as it’s happening, etc. The clients are not always excited about me taking their notebooks home to study my notes. This Rocketbook allows me to use the notebook for several clients by allowing me to either scan the page and erase it, or keep it until the very end and wipe the pages clean when I’m done. Just a little water and the cloth that come with it are needed. The pages are of course sturdy and the special pen that is needed to write with also writes on regular paper for when switching back n forth between the two. I highly recommend this as a gift for yourself as well as someone else.” — Denise
“Before I got my Rocketbook, I had lots of random notes that I took on different notepads, depending on which notepad I had with me at the time. It was hard for me to stay organized but with the Rocketbook, I can keep my notes in one place. I love how I can use the same Rocketbook for work, personal, my home business, etc. but upload the notes to different folders!” — Amazon customer
“I love being able to store my notes electronically. No more drawers of old notebooks! I can simply scan a page with my phone and store my notes. Rocketbook is reusable, which makes my environmentally conscious heart happy. My son doesn’t like the feel of paper but tried my Rocketbook and asked for one to take to college!” — Vicki