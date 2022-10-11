“As a temp, I go through alot of paper, taking notes, writing procedure as it’s happening, etc. The clients are not always excited about me taking their notebooks home to study my notes. This Rocketbook allows me to use the notebook for several clients by allowing me to either scan the page and erase it, or keep it until the very end and wipe the pages clean when I’m done. Just a little water and the cloth that come with it are needed. The pages are of course sturdy and the special pen that is needed to write with also writes on regular paper for when switching back n forth between the two. I highly recommend this as a gift for yourself as well as someone else.” — Denise

“Before I got my Rocketbook, I had lots of random notes that I took on different notepads, depending on which notepad I had with me at the time. It was hard for me to stay organized but with the Rocketbook, I can keep my notes in one place. I love how I can use the same Rocketbook for work, personal, my home business, etc. but upload the notes to different folders!” — Amazon customer

“I love being able to store my notes electronically. No more drawers of old notebooks! I can simply scan a page with my phone and store my notes. Rocketbook is reusable, which makes my environmentally conscious heart happy. My son doesn’t like the feel of paper but tried my Rocketbook and asked for one to take to college!” — Vicki