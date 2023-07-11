This Highly-Rated Smart Notebook Is 30% Off For Prime Day

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Behind every super-organized person who seems to have their life in perfect order is a tech product that makes the tasks the rest of us struggle with a million times easier. For some, that product is the Rocketbook Fusion smart notebook, and it happens to be majorly marked down for Prime Day.
Never heard of it? The Rocketbook Fusion smart notebook feels like writing in a “normal” notebook, but the pages are actually made with polyester composite that makes them completely erasable using a damp paper towel or cloth. There are 11 different page styles to choose from, including a weekly calendar, monthly calendar, monthly goals list, list maker and good old lined paper.
Each page has a QR code so whatever you write on it can be uploaded to the Cloud and shared via Slack, Dropbox, Google Drive or other sharing services.
There’s so many cool ways to use this notebook. The calendars are handy for keeping track of deadlines, which you can also share with your team if you’re working on projects with other people. The list format can be used to make grocery lists. After beaming it to your phone using the QR code, there’s no risk of forgetting your list at home. The regular pages are handy for taking notes that can be emailed to yourself later — no more forgetting where the heck you jotted something down.
Besides all the clever ways to use it is the fact that it’s more sustainable than using a traditional notebook; you’ll be saving a lot of paper. Still debating whether or not it’s worth buying? Here’s what a few people who have it had to say in reviews on Amazon:
“If you’re thinking of getting this, do it. This has been life changing for me in my day to day life. Cannot stress enough how amazing this is.” — Nero
“I will NEVER buy another notebook again. When I tell you this is the best thing ever, I mean it. It writes well, it erases well, it’s easy to use and the app is amazing. I have already put this on the ‘gifts to buy for Christmas’ list!!” — Teanesha King
“I am obsessed with this notebook! I no longer have to carry around a huge ring binder for notes, my journal or my planner because they are all in my Rocketbook. Students and working professionals, you NEED one of these.” — Nicole
