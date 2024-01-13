This Reviewer- And Editor-Beloved 'Smart' Planner Will Eliminate So Much Paper Waste

Target Rocketbook smart notebook

A new year is upon us, and whatever your goals, dreams and aspirations are, chances are a planner can help you accomplish them. Planners are a great way to map out the smaller steps required to accomplish bigger goals, to keep yourself accountable and stay organized. Enter the Rocketbook Core Smart Spiral reusable notebook, a smart planner that lets you put pen to paper but also saves all your notes in the cloud – so you can access them digitally whenever you need. No more jotting down notes on scrap pieces of paper you later lose track of, or half-filled notebooks cluttering your home.

This fan-favorite notebook measuring 8.5 by 11 inches has an endlessly customizable dot grid that’s commonly used in bullet journaling. Simply take your notes using a Pilot FriXion pen, marker or highlighter, make a digital copy using your cloud service of choice (like Google Drive, Dropbox or iCloud) and wipe the page clean with a damp cloth. The notebook has 32 pages, so there’s plenty of room for your notes, musings and drawings. It costs $36.99 on the Target website and comes with a Pilot FriXion pen and a microfiber cloth.

Beyond being a HuffPost editor favorite, the Rocketbook Core Smart Spiral reusable notebook has several glowing reviews from teachers, students and office workers. M, a grad school student, said it’s perfect. “Everything is scanned from last semester and I [am] ready for next semester,” they wrote. Customer Donna B touted the eco-friendliness of the notebook, and said it’s “Way better than using my legal pad and killing trees every time!” Reviewer Zach described it as “beautiful” and “very handy,” and noted that it allows them to “stay organized in style.”

Pick up the Rocketbook Core Smart Spiral Reusable Notebook in black, red or teal at Target.