Lawyer Gets Stuck In Cat Filter Mode During Zoom Trial: 'I'm Not A Cat!'

A Texas lawyer’s technical snafu during a court hearing conducted on Zoom has led to a lot of catty comments.
That’s because a cat filter covered attorney Rod Ponton’s face during the proceedings, leading to an amusing exchange with Judge Roy B. Ferguson.
“Mr. Ponton, I believe you have a filter turned on in your video settings,” Ferguson perceptively noted.
“Can you hear me, judge?” Ponton replied.
“I can hear you. I think it’s a filter,” the judge responded.
Ponton agreed and explained the situation: “I don’t know how to remove it. I’ve got my assistant here and she’s trying to remove it but, uh … I’m prepared to go forward with it.”
He then added, “I’m here live. I’m not a cat.”
Ponton later told Vice the mistake happened while using his secretary’s computer, which had the filter on.
“I took it off and replaced it with my face,” Ponton explained. “It was a case involving a man trying to exit the United States with contraband and contraband cash. All it was was a mistake. It was taken off and we had the hearing as normal.”
Normal is a relative term, considering a clip of the exchange is going viral on social media.
Ferguson even tweeted out the video and turned it into a teachable moment.
Although the filter foul-up may have temporarily embarrassed Ponton, the end result seems to have united America even on the first day of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.
As a result, Ponton may have earned a new nickname.