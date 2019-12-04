Rod Stewart Slams Meghan Markle, Prince Harry For Ditching The Queen At Christmas

“Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland,” the statement said. “This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

After all, Prince William and Kate Middleton have skipped the Christmas celebrations at Sandringham before, to spend time with the Middletons.

The Sussexes reportedly spent Archie’s first Thanksgiving with Meghan’s family, likely meaning her mom ― Doria Ragland. And due to the timing of Sussexes break from royal duties, Meghan and Harry missed a palace reception on Tuesday night that saw Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and more royals welcome NATO leaders to the palace.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel were among those who made an appearance. But there was a bit of controversy at the reception, as some world leaders were caught on a hot mic reportedly mocking Trump. Princess Anne made waves for seemingly shrugging off an introduction with U.S. president and the first lady.