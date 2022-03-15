Rod Stewart's Unexpected Side Gig Earns Mild Rebuke From Authority

British rocker Rod Stewart took it upon himself to fill in potholes on a road near his home and earned a mild rebuke from the authority responsible for maintaining the highways in the process.

In videos the 77-year-old musician shared on social media, he said he was fed-up with the dire state of the road in Harlow, Essex, and that he “and the boys thought we would come and do it ourselves.”

Advertisement

“People are bashing their cars up. The other day, there was an ambulance with a burst tire,” he explained in the clip showing him shoveling gravel. “My Ferrari can’t go through here at all.”

Watch the video here:

Locals appeared to be happy with the singer’s unexpected side gig:

Several local motorists praise the Essex singer Sir Rod Stewart for trying to repair potholes on road close to his home near Harlow. The 77-year-old said they were damaging vehicles, including his own Ferrari https://t.co/UtT4aKemA6 pic.twitter.com/D1DRLPoRI9 — BBC Essex (@BBCEssex) March 14, 2022

But Essex Highways took a dimmer view.

Advertisement

“While we would like to prioritize repairs to every road, the scale of our network –- over 5,000 miles -– means this is impossible and we have to focus on repairing defects likely to be most detrimental to the safety of our road users, ” a spokesperson told HuffPost.

“While we appreciate Sir Rod’s commitment and community spirit, we discourage anyone from carrying out work on the roads themselves,” they added. “Without proper traffic management and other specific safety measures, residents are putting themselves and others at risk.”

Nevertheless, Stewart’s moonlighting went viral with fans reworking his lyrics:

All together now:



‘We are paving, we are paving, home again, ‘cross the street!’ 🎶 ⛵️ 👏🏼 😂 pic.twitter.com/RuewgpLI4W — Titch 🐭 (@Titch_a_mouse) March 12, 2022

With apologies sir



Altogether now



I am digging

I am filling

Holes again

'Cross the road

I am mending

Broken tarmac

To be near you

To be free — Nigel Witham (@NigelWitham) March 14, 2022

If Rod can’t fix it Maggie may — James Hoggarth (@jameshoggarth) March 13, 2022

Remember Rod, 'the first pot is the deepest' 😀 — thestrawheads (@thestrawheads) March 13, 2022

Rod have always said you had a Gravely voice — Disney Man UK °○° (@DisneyManUK) March 14, 2022