Rod Stewart Shocks Couple At Wedding After Thomas Cook Collapse Ruined Plans

You’re in their heart, Sir Rod Stewart.

The 74-year-old British rocker turned a wedding that had been “in tatters” into the nuptials of a lifetime on Wednesday, serenading the couple with “Have I Told You Lately” at their Las Vegas ceremony.

Days before it was looking grim for Sharon Cook, Andrew Aitchison and their 14 guests, who were stuck in Liverpool, England, after their flight to Vegas was canceled when travel group Thomas Cook collapsed.

But then Delta Air Lines and Caesars Palace hotel stepped in to help with travel arrangements ― and Stewart gave the pair the ultimate upgrade with his surprise gig.

Denise Truscello via Getty Images Rod Stewart and bride Sharon Cook sing while groom Andrew Aitchison looks on in delight.

After Cook and Aitchison said their “I do’s” at Caesars’ Venus Garden Chapel, Stewart and a few string musicians popped in to perform “Have I Told You Lately.” (Stewart has been performing at Caesars’ Colosseum.)

Denise Truscello via Getty Images Stewart has been performing in residence at Caesars, so at least the commute to the wedding was easy.

The groom had noted over the weekend that Delta and Caesars’ acts of kindness had revived a wedding in “tatters.” “What surprises await us?” he wrote on Twitter.

Turns out plenty.

Denise Truscello via Getty Images Rod Stewart as a wedding singer? He wears it well.

Aitchison expressed hearty gratitude to Stewart on Wednesday. “Thank you Rod you’ve absolutely made our dream wedding you absolute legend.”

So @rodstewart just turned up at our wedding and sang to my wife! I can’t believe what has happened in the last week and this has just topped it off. Thank you Rod you’ve absolutely made our dream wedding you absolute legend. We Can’t wait to see you Friday #LikeACaesar #SirRod pic.twitter.com/xIv9QmJhnD — Andy Aitchison (@AndyAitcho) October 3, 2019