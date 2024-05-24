Rodeo Star's 3-Year-Old Son Nearly Drowns After Driving Toy Tractor Into River

The 3-year-old son of rodeo star Spencer Wright drove his toy tractor into a river in Utah on Tuesday, nearly drowning, though by Friday the child showed some signs of recovery.

First responders with the Beaver County Sheriff’s Department “quickly located” Levi Wright accident and administered first aid, according to a statement. He was later airlifted to a hospital in Salt Lake City.

The boy fell into a coma and wasn’t initially expected to recover. But just before he was to be taken off life support, Kallie Wright, shared on Facebook that her son had woken up.