Rodeo Star's 3-Year-Old Son Nearly Drowns After Driving Toy Tractor Into River

The 3-year-old son of rodeo star Spencer Wright drove his toy tractor into a river in Utah on Tuesday, nearly drowning, though by Friday the child showed some signs of recovery.
First responders with the Beaver County Sheriff’s Department “quickly located” Levi Wright accident and administered first aid, according to a statement. He was later airlifted to a hospital in Salt Lake City.
Spencer Wright was ranked 35th in the world in 2023 by ProRodeo and became World Champion in 2014. His fans on social media, as well as the Bronc Riding Nation organization, shared thoughts and prayers. The family had also organized a charity drive, which had received “over 150 donations” as of Friday.
The boy fell into a coma and wasn’t initially expected to recover. But just before he was to be taken off life support, Kallie Wright, shared on Facebook that her son had woken up.
“LEVI WOKE UP!” Wright wrote on Friday. “I am shook, we don’t know much but the doctor said it was okay for me to get excited about that and I AM! My baby is so tough! He got a little wild so we had to settle him down again but my heart!”