Protesters Take Fight For Rodney Reed's Life To The Texas Governor's Mansion

Protesters marched on the streets of Austin near the governor’s mansion. Local city council members joined the demonstration, as did the mayor, Steve Adler. Shaun King, a prominent civil rights activist, also spoke at the event.

Reed’s case was thrust into the spotlight last month after celebrities, including Kim Kardashian West, Beyoncé and Meek Mill, began lobbying in his defense.

Reed, who is black, was convicted of sexual assault and murder in the 1996 death of 20-year-old Stacey Stites in Bastrop, Texas.

Investigators found DNA from Reed’s semen on Stites’ body, though Reed maintains that he and Stites, a white woman, were in a consensual sexual relationship. Reed, now 51, was 29 when Stites died.

According to the Innocence Project, which also serves as Reed’s legal representation, new evidence — including new witnesses who can corroborate Stites’ and Reeds’ relationship — can prove that Stites’ fiance Jimmy Fennell was responsible for her death.

An online petition for Reed’s exoneration has collected nearly 2.5 million signatures.

“Today, I joined a diverse, bipartisan crowd urging Gov. Abbott to stop the execution of [Rodney Reed] and allow a full investigation of all evidence,” Adler tweeted from the event. “The people’s faith in our justice system demands it.”