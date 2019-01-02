WEIRD NEWS

Man Assaulted Convenience Store Employee With Banana, Police Say

Des Moines police still seem to be processing the fruity attack.
Rogelio Tapia, 26, was accused of assaulting a convenience store clerk with a banana and other items.

This arrest was a little fruity.

A man in Des Moines, Iowa, was jailed on Monday after police said he assaulted a convenience store clerk with a banana.

Rogelio Tapia, 26, got into a dispute with an unnamed person at a QuikTrip Monday morning, according to local station KCCI-TV.

When a store clerk tried to intervene, witnesses said Tapia chased the clerk around the store, throwing a banana and other items at her, Patch Des Moines reported. The disturbance caused about $1,000 in damage to the store, police said.

Tapia was charged with assault on persons in certain occupations, simple assault, interference with official acts and third-degree criminal mischief. Jail records show he was later released.

The Des Moines Police Department posted a photo of the grim-faced arresting officer, and said on Facebook the incident was one of more than 270 New Year’s calls for police service.

