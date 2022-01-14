'Moron' Sen. Roger Marshall Invents Vapid Acronym For Anti-Fauci Act

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), who was called a moron by Dr. Anthony Fauci after the lawmaker baselessly grilled him on his financial investments, isn’t done attacking the COVID-19 expert just yet.

The GOP lawmaker plans to unveil the “FAUCI” Act, which stands for ― wait for it ― the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals, a Marshall spokesperson told The Hill on Thursday.

The Fauci Act “would require the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) website to provide the financial records of administration officials like Fauci and a list of those in the government whose financial records are not public,” The Hill wrote.

Marshall badgered Fauci at a Senate hearing this week about his investments and demanded to know why they aren’t disclosed. Fauci reminded the senator that those records are public and was caught on a hot mic calling his inquisitor a “moron” for not knowing that.

Marshall’s grandstanding adds to a string of Republican attacks on Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden.