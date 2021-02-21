FBI Reportedly Probing Roger Stone's, Alex Jones' Possible Links To Capitol Violence

FBI and Justice Department investigators are probing the possible influence of high-profile, extreme right-wing figures like longtime Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on the storming of the Capitol last month, The Washington Post reported.

Investigators are looking at how the influence may have fueled the violence — and whether that sway rises to criminal culpability and charges, according to the Post.

The examination reveals ongoing interest in individuals who “never set foot in the Capitol,” but may have played an outsize role in what happened by repeatedly pushing lies that may have helped incite the violence, the newspaper reported.

Videos and other information suggest that, in the days before the Capitol attack, Stone was associating with men who stormed the building. That gave investigators a “window” to examine interactions and communications between Stone and the rioters, The New York Times reported.

“We are investigating potential ties between those physically involved in the attack on the Capitol and individuals who may have influenced them, such as Roger Stone, Alex Jones,” and “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander, a U.S. official told The Washington Post.

All three have relentlessly peddled Trump’s incendiary lies that the 2020 election was fraudulent and that he remains the legitimate president.

In a Washington rally a month before the storming of the Capitol, Stone, surrounded by members of the violent extremist Proud Boys, urged the crowd to “never give up and fight for America” by overturning the democratic election. The night before the Capitol attack, Stone spoke at a Washington rally and called the conflict a battle between the “godly and the godless,” between “good and evil.”

Trump granted clemency to Stone and eventually pardoned him last year after he was convicted of seven felonies, including lying in congressional testimony and witness tampering in the investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible collusion with Russia in the 2016 election.

Alexander has boasted he came up with the “Stop the Steal” concept and helped organize the Jan. 6 rally that drew Trump supporters to Washington that ended in the Capitol attack.

Jones claimed on his InfoWars program that he had been invited to “lead the march” to the Capitol, and that he paid nearly $500,000 to help organize the “Stop the Steal” rally on the Ellipse near the White House the day of the attack.

Jones’ attorney Marc Randazza told the Post that Jones urged calm the day of the attack. Stone’s attorney Grant Smith said in a statement to the newspaper: “There is no evidence whatsoever that Roger Stone was involved in any way, or had advance knowledge about the shocking attack that took place at the U.S. Capitol” on Jan. 6.

Alexander did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.